Song of the Day: SEED Ensemble – “Afronaut”

A standout on the U.K. jazz scene, saxophonist Cassie Kinoshi formed the 10-piece SEED Ensemble in 2016, recruiting some of London’s best young jazz players to realize her singular musical vision. That vision is fully formed on Driftglass (Jazz Re:freshed), the band’s 2019 debut release redefining the contemporary big band sound with a chill-out vibe, African and Caribbean grooves and the Afro-futurist sensibilities of the Sun Ra Arkestra.

Drummer Patrick Boyle kicks off “Afronaut,” our selection, with a swift, skittering electronica-inspired beat, the hot brass of Miguel Gorodi’s and Sheila Maurice-Grey’s trumpets cooled somewhat by Sarah Tandy’s Fender Rhodes. Spoken-word artist XANA then enters the mix, her poetic flow picking up on Sun Ra’s cosmic aspirations for people of color and saluting the late Toni Morrison: “Meteors shining to reflect kinky hair filling my helmet/And yes, I entered space where there’s no air so I can breathe and not choke … And I can see without the bluest eye.” Altoist Kinoshi and tenor player Chelsea Carmichael intertwine in an ecstatic dialogue, and Tandy’s twinkling keys evoke a star-speckled cosmos.

