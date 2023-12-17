Song of the Day: Sarah McKenzie, “Quoi Quoi Quoi”

Sarah McKenzie leads a star-studded homage to the esteemed Brazilian jazz songwriting tradition on Without You, including on the original composition “Quoi Quoi Quoi.”

Renowned pianist, composer and vocalist Sarah McKenzie has solidified her presence in the jazz realm, gracing esteemed global venues and events while boasting six critically acclaimed albums. Her latest endeavour, Without You, pays tribute to the illustrious legacy of Brazilian jazz and its songwriting tradition through a combination of covers and originals, and is dedicated to the iconic Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Continuing her collaboration with luminaries Romero Lubambo and Jacques Morelenbaum, the trio is joined by bassist Geoff Gascoyne, drummer Peter Erskine, and percussionist Rogerio Boccato. Saxophonist Andy Sheppard makes notable guest appearances, including on the vibrant “Quoi Quoi Quoi,” an original track from Without You that showcases McKenzie’s playful sophistication and knack for crafting irresistibly catchy melodies. Click here to find out more about the album.

“Quoi Quoi Quoi” is our song of the day and you can watch the song’s video via the player below. The song is included in Sarah McKenzie’s latest album, Without You, which is available now.

Featured photo by Kharen Hill.

