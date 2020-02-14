Song of the Day: Sarah McKenzie – “My True Love”

Sarah McKenzie’s ballad “My True Love is You” gained over 1 million plays on Spotify already and is the perfect song to celebrate Valentine´s Day with your loved one. McKenzie hails from Melbourne, Australia, and studied with a full scholarship at Berklee College of Music in Boston. She now lives in Los Angeles. She has released two albums on the Impulse! label and her latest outing, Secrets of My Heart, received great critical acclaim and was supported by worldwide touring. On “My True Love is You” Sarah is accompanied by guitarist Dan Wilson. She will continue to perform concerts throughout 2020 and you can find her tour dates on www.sarahmckenzie.info

