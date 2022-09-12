Song of the Day: Sarah McKenzie, “Fly Me to the Moon”

Today’s Song of the Day is a take on the beloved classic composition “Fly Me to the Moon” by Sarah McKenzie.

Today, we highlight the talents of Australian-born, Los Angeles-based composer/vocalist Sarah McKenzie by sharing with you her sophisticated, swinging take on the beloved classic composition, “Fly Me to the Moon.” Whether interpreting some of the great compositions of the past or offering her own remarkable originals, McKenzie has established herself as one of the top burgeoning talents on the jazz scene today. Her career has already included many highlights, such as her visionary Music Connects the World project from 2021, an album that found her assembling a cast of several musicians from different corners of our planet.

Her new single reaches out beyond our stratosphere by taking on a much-loved song popularized by such greats as Frank Sinatra and Bobby Womack; a well-worn standard performed here with her regular trio with Geoff Gascoyne on double bass and Donald Edwards on drums. Suggestively released around the time of NASA’s Artemis Moon Launch, McKenzie’s version stands out, courtesy of her masterful and unique pianistic touch, as well as the sultry vocals, accentuated by just enough reverberation to openly evoke the promise of wonderment of space travel. In addition to transporting the listener to her world of romance and sophistication on this track, McKenzie will also be touring the United States throughout this month, September 2022, with stops in Boston, San Francisco, Minneapolis and more. Click here to check out all her upcoming tour dates.

Listen to Sarah McKenzie’s “Fly Me to the Moon” via the player below.

Featured photo by Kharen Hill.