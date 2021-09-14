Song of the Day: Rubén Blades and Willie Colón, “Pedro Navaja”

“Pedro Navaja” is a landmark salsa song performed by Panamanian singer/songwriter Rubén Blades from his second full-length collaboration with visionary Nuyorican producer Willie Colón, Siembra, released in 1978. It is a seven-minute tour de force blending Kafka, Bertold Brecht, West Side Story and tropical fever that sounds like a richly layered illustration of the salsa genre’s expressive potential. Siembra is one of the genre’s seminal recordings. Upon its release on the legendary Fania label, it caused a revolution in Latin music, remaining for many years the best-selling album in salsa history. It was recently reissued on vinyl via Craft Latino, as part of the label’s celebration of the legacy of Fania Records. Order this special vinyl edition of Siembra here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fania Records

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.