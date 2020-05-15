Song of the Day: R+R=NOW, “Needed You Still”

“Needed You Still” is an alt-rap piece with a lovelorn poem recited by actor/rapper Omari Hardwick from Collagically Speaking. This was the 2018 debut album of jazz supergroup R+R=NOW. The band featured Robert Glasper on keys, Terrace Martin on synth and vocoder, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah on trumpet, Derrick Hodge on bass, Taylor McFerrin on synth and beatbox and Justin Taylor on drums. Driven by a contemporary-minded sound and influenced by various modern styles, R+R=NOW aimed to reflect the times through their music, motivated by Nina Simone’s famous sound clip on an artist’s duty.

