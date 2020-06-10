Song of the Day: Ron Carter and Danny Simmons, “For a Pistol”

“For a Pistol” is a song that embraces from bass Ron Carter and acclaimed poet Danny Simmons’ collaborative album, The Brown Beatnik Tomes – Live at BRIC House. It embraces the activist spirit of the late writer/poet Amiri Baraka, an influential voice in African American history and culture. This was also the lead single off the album, which was released last year via Blue Note. The LP documents a night of jazz and poetry, celebrating the historic link between the two art forms, which took place at Brooklyn’s BRIC House in 2018.

