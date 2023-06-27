Song of the Day: Reginald Policard & Richard Bona, “Encuentro Theme”

Richard Bona and Reginald Policard invite people to unite through the universal language of music, dance and harmonious coexistence on their latest single, “Encuentro Theme.”

“Encuentro Theme,” our Song of the Day, marks the latest collaboration between the esteemed GRAMMY-winning bassist, composer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Richard Bona and the Haitian GRAMMY-nominated jazz pianist and composer Reginald Policard. Following the triumph of their breakout single, “Melancolia,” this new offering is released under their own Encuentro label and draws inspiration from the core philosophy that underlies the label’s ethos. The song, in fact, serves as a musical rendezvous, bringing together artists from diverse nations, who share a deep passion for and draw inspiration from the music originating in Latin America, the Caribbean and even the vibrant Miami scene, where many of the label’s artists reside.

With “Encuentro Theme,” which you can hear via the player below, Bona and Policard present a profound artistic statement that sets the tone for their future endeavors. An official statement defines the song as a powerful message, inviting people to unite through the universal language of music, dance and harmonious coexistence. To bring this vision to life, the single features an impressive lineup of talented musicians, including Jean Caze on trumpet, Ludwig Afonso on drums, Teddy Mulet on trumpet and trombone, David Fernandez on saxophone, Hector Quintana on guitar, the legendary Sammy Figueroa on percussion, and Edwin Bonilla on congas and timbales. Together, they create an awe-inspiring fusion of sounds, forming a vibrant and dynamic creative blend.

Listen to Richard Bona and Reginald Policard’s “Encuentro Theme” via the player below. Click here to find out more about their Encuentro label.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

