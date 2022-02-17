Song of the Day: Raw Poetic, “Open Roads”

Jason Moore, a.k.a. Raw Poetic, has shared the deeply empowering hip-hop single “Open Roads” from his forthcoming debut album, Laminated Skies. Moore explains via a press release that the track was “my way of telling everyone who hears it, we are all allowed to have a voice. I was creating an open road for me to travel. Sound like no one, be yourself, and do what you feel. And so the journey begins.” Laminated Skies is due out March 18 via Def Pressé. It follows his collaboration with his uncle Archie Shepp on 2020’s Ocean Bridges and is produced by frequent collaborator Damu the Fudgemunk. Pre-order it here.

Featured photo by Earl Davis.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!