Song of the Day: Raw Poetic, “Open Roads”

Jason Moore, a.k.a. Raw Poetic, has shared the deeply empowering hip-hop single “Open Roads” from his forthcoming debut album, Laminated Skies. Moore explains via a press release that the track was “my way of telling everyone who hears it, we are all allowed to have a voice. I was creating an open road for me to travel. Sound like no one, be yourself, and do what you feel. And so the journey begins.” Laminated Skies is due out March 18 via Def Pressé. It follows his collaboration with his uncle Archie Shepp on 2020’s Ocean Bridges and is produced by frequent collaborator Damu the Fudgemunk. Pre-order it here.

Featured photo by Earl Davis.

