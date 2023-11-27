Song of the Day: Randy Bernsen, “Shepherd’s Heart”

Guitarist Randy Bernsen propels his sound to contemporary heights on his all-original eleventh album as a bandleader, Heart Mind and Soul.

In 1986, guitarist Randy Bernsen brought together an exceptional roster of musical luminaries, including Herbie Hancock, Jaco Pastorius, and Peter Erskine, to collaborate on his debut album as a bandleader, titled Music for People, Planets & Washing Machines. Subsequent projects continued to showcase outstanding partnerships with acclaimed artists like Wayne Shorter, Steve Gadd, Michael Brecker, Marcus Miller, and Toots Thielemans. Notably, his collaborations with the legendary Joe Zawinul elevated his recognition on the international stage.

Today, Bernsen maintains his position as a highly original composer and musician, evident in his recently released eleventh album, Heart Mind and Soul. Published under his own Jericho James Productions company, the record presents a vibrant and entirely original six-track program seamlessly blending jazz, funk, and soul elements, and introducing guitar-synthesizer technology to propel his distinctive sound to contemporary heights.

In keeping with his tradition of assembling noteworthy bands, Bernsen’s lineup for this project includes saxophonists Bob Mintzer and Bob Franceschini, bassist Jimmy Haslip, trumpeter Dan Davis, keyboardist George Whitty, and siblings Uzi Nizri on keyboards and David Nizri on drums. The highlighted track, “Shepherd’s Heart,” is a melodic and passionate piece featuring Bernsen’s smooth and melodious guitar work set against an evocative and dreamlike synthesizer soundscape. Mintzer’s notable saxophone contribution adds an additional layer of excellence to this musical composition.

Listen to “Shepherd’s Heart” by Randy Bernsen via the player below. Heart Mind and Soul is available now on Jericho Jams Productions. Launch it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

