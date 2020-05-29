Song of the Day: Philip Bailey, “Billy Jack”

Philip Bailey is noted for his four-octave vocal range and distinctive falsetto register, and known as one of the legendary vocalists of Earth Wind & Fire, along with Maurice White. Last year, he release an album titled Love Will Find a Way. The LP included a dark take on “Billy Jack,” the reggae-tinged opening track from Curtis Mayfield’s 1975 studio album, There’s No Place Like America Today. Bailey’s version of the song featured keyboardist Robert Glasper, who also co-produced the track, and drummer Kendrick Scott.

