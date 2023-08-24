Song of the Day: Pete McCann, “Without Question”

Guitarist Pete McCann affirms his distinctive sonic identity and compositional style on his latest and seventh album as a bandleader, Without Question.

Pete McCann, a jazz guitarist with a remarkable presence in the revered New York City jazz scene spanning over three decades, has seamlessly woven his musical essence into a variety of settings, ranging from intimate duos to expansive big bands. Possessing an extraordinary array of musical talents, McCann’s guitar artistry has graced over 100 albums and his collaboration roster reads like a who’s who of jazz luminaries, including such greats as Kenny Wheeler, Dave Liebman, The Manhattan Transfer, Patti Austin, Brian Blade and numerous others.

In a recent milestone, McCann unveiled his seventh album as a leader. Titled Without Question, this latest opus features a stellar ensemble comprising saxophonist Steve Wilson, pianist Henry Hey, bassist Matt Pavolka and drummer Mark Ferber. This record serves as a pivotal juncture in McCann’s artistic journey, encapsulating a moment in his career where he declares, through an official statement, that he has unequivocally “discovered my distinctive sonic identity and compositional style.”

This distinctive resonance becomes palpable from the very first note, as the album commences with its eponymous track, also our designated Song of the Day, which you can listen to via the player below. Displaying a lively tempo and a modern jazz feel, this original composition is a splendid exhibition of McCann’s prowess as a soloist, fluid and expressive, harmoniously blending elements both classic and contemporary, and epitomizing the essence of his musical dexterity.

Pete McCann’s latest album, Without Question, is available now. Launch it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

