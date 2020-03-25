Song of the Day: Paul Motian – “Mumbo Jumbo”

On this day in 1931: Drummer Paul Motian is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Motian was an important figure in the progression of modern jazz, liberating drumming from its strick time-keeping role and emphasizing its melodic qualities. As a leader he released more than 30 albums, developing an early and important relationship with the German label ECM. Among his most significant collaborations are recordings with the pianist Bill Evans and the saxophonist Joe Lovano. Today’s Song of the Day is “Mumbo Jumbo,” from Motian’s 1995 album Sound of Love.