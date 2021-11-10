Song of the Day: Pat Metheny Group, “Phase Dance”

Pat Metheny further solidified his reputation as one of his generation’s greatest guitarists with his stellar Pat Metheny Group. On their eponymous ECM debut from 1978, they introduced many fresh ideas, including a penchant for timbre and phrasing over groove, that had a huge impact on the jazz landscape of the time. The record included “Phase Dance,” which quickly became one of their signature songs. It was also one of the first Metheny improvised guitar solos to be widely transcribed and studied.

