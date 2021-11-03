Song of the Day: Pat Martino, “Both Sides Now”

Renowned and influential Philadelphia jazz guitarist Pat Martino passed away on November 1, aged 80. Martino was one of the most original jazz-based guitarists to emerge in the 1960s. He began playing professionally at the age of 15 and quickly became known for the fluidity and speed of his playing. After suffering a brain aneurysm in the early 1980s, he relearned to play his instrument and made a remarkable comeback with The Return in 1987. In 1996, he released Both Sides Now, his acclaimed Blue Note debut as a leader, which saw him teaming up with a variety of fellow guitarists and guests. You can hear his take on Joni Mitchell’s title compositions, featuring Cassandra Wilson on vocals.

