Song of the Day: Pasquale Grasso, “Solitude” feat. Samara Joy

Last Friday, September 17, Pasquale Grasso released Pasquale Plays Duke via Sony Music Masterworks. The new release finds the guitar virtuoso reinterpreting music by the legendary Duke Ellington. It also introduces Grasso’s working trio of bassist Ari Roland and drummer Keith Balla, and features guest vocalists Samara Joy and Sheila Jordan. Joy is also featured on a reimagining of “Solitude,” a popular Ellington composition from 1934 with lyrics by Eddie DeLange and Irving Mills. You can watch a new video for the song via the player below and order Pasquale Plays Duke HERE.

Featured photo by Stefania Curto.

