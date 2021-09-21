Song of the Day: Pasquale Grasso, “Solitude” feat. Samara Joy

Last Friday, September 17, Pasquale Grasso released Pasquale Plays Duke via Sony Music Masterworks. The new release finds the guitar virtuoso reinterpreting music by the legendary Duke Ellington. It also introduces Grasso’s working trio of bassist Ari Roland and drummer Keith Balla, and features guest vocalists Samara Joy and Sheila Jordan. Joy is also featured on a reimagining of “Solitude,” a popular Ellington composition from 1934 with lyrics by Eddie DeLange and Irving Mills. You can watch a new video for the song via the player below and order Pasquale Plays Duke HERE.

Featured photo by Stefania Curto.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!