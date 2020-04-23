Song of the Day: Ornette Coleman, “Theme from a Symphony (Variation One)”

Saxophonist/composer Ornette Coleman is, in the eyes and ears of many, the celebrated pioneer of free jazz par excellence. “Theme from a Symphony (Variation One)” opens his 1976 album Dancing in Your Head. It comes from a period during which Coleman was influenced by Moroccan music, especially heard here via his repetitive yet melodic sax parts. However, this track – which clocks in at just over a quarter of an hour – also expresses the saxophonist’s desire for a constant forward-motion of his sound. In this case, the propulsive power comes in no small part from the younger musicians of his Prime Time ensemble. They bring a funk element to the eclectic mix that appeals to one’s tribal instinct and makes it even makes it wildly terpsichorean.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON