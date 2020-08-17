Song of the Day: Norah Jones, “Don’t Know Why”

“Don’t Know Why” was Norah Jones’ breakthrough hit song in 2002 and the first single from her studio album debut, Come Away With Me, released on Blue Note. This version featured its songwriter Jesse Harris on guitar (who had recorded an original version in 1999) and earned three GRAMMYs in 2003 – including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Defined by a sensual blend of jazz, country and pop with cinematic undertones, “Don’t Know Why” simply connected with people on a global scale. Come Away With Me was equally successful, turning Jones into a star and holding the number one spot on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz chart for a staggering 142 straight weeks.

