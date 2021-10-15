Song of the Day: Norah Jones, “Christmas Don’t Be Late”

Norah Jones has released her first-ever holiday-themed full-length, I Dream of Christmas, on Blue Note Records. One of its tracks finds her reinventing The Chipmunks’ classic, “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” which is given a languid beat and swaggering horns. It is one of the highlights of the album, which features reinterpretations of holiday standards and affecting new originals exploring the complicated emotions of our times and hopes that this holiday season will be full of joy and togetherness. Order I Dream of Christmas here.

