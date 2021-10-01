Song of the Day: Norah Jones, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)”

Norah Jones will release I Dream of Christmas, her first-ever holiday album, on October 15 via Blue Note Records. This is a comforting collection of timeless seasonal favorites and originals, one of which is the opening track, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” where she expresses a deep desire for companionship over chiming piano chords. “When I was trying to figure out which direction to take, the original songs started popping in my head,” Jones explains via a press release. “They were al about trying to find the joys of Christmas, catching that spark, that feeling of love and inclusion that I was longing for during the rest of the year. Then there are all the classics that have that special nostalgia that can hit you no matter who or where you are in your life.” Pre-order I Dream of Christmas here.

