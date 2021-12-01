Song of the Day: Norah Jones, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)”

Norah Jones has released a joyful new video for “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).” This is one of the original tracks from her first-ever holiday album, I Dream of Christmas, available now via Blue Note. Order it here. The heartfelt song finds her expressing a deep desire for holiday cheer and companionship over chiming piano chords. Its accompanying video was directed by Isaac Rentz and follows Jones on a merry excursion throughout Brooklyn. You can watch it via the player below.

