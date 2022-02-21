Song of the Day: Nate Najar, “Desafinado”

On his new album, Nate Najar pays tribute to the legacy of Charlie Byrd and Stan Getz’s 1962 album, Jazz Samba, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The album finds the jazz guitarist/producer reimagining this seminal recording, among the first to launch the bossa nova to international stardom. Its program features this take on “Desafinado,” which showcases Najar’s virtuosity and elegance. You can listen to it via the player below. His band includes saxophonist Jeff Rupert, bassist Herman Burney and drummer Chuck Redd. Jazz Samba Pra Sempre is due out May 13 via Blue Line and you can pre-order it HERE.

