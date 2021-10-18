Song of the Day: Nat “King” Cole and John Legend, “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Capitol Records will release A Sentimental Christmas With Nat “King” Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined on October 29. Inspired by the historic live virtual “Unforgettable” duet performance by Natalie Cole and her father, the new album weaves restored Nat “King” Kole vocal recordings with new arrangements and contemporary vocalists to create a beautiful collection of duets of holiday classics. The lead single is a virtual duet with John Legend on “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).” “It’s impossible for me to think about Christmas music without thinking about Nat ‘King’ Cole,” says Legend in an official statement. A Sentimental Christmas With Nat “King” Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined is out in conjunction with King Cole Partners, LLC. Pre-order it here.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.