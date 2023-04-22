Song of the Day: Mr. Chair, “Appellation Spring”

Mr. Chair continue to redefine the meaning of ‘contemporary fusion’ on their recently-released full-length album, Better Days.

Mr. Chair is a group of classically-trained musicians who are passionate about jazz, electronics, progressive rock and world music. They consistently break the barriers of contemporary fusion by creating exhilarating musical experiences, defying categorizations in their live performances and in their recordings. Their ability to innovate is quickly earning them a reputation as visionaries in their field. Their second and self-released full-length album, Better Days, is a testament to their creativity, vision and intensity.

The album features nine original tracks that blend a wide range of influences while balancing their appreciation for traditional sounds with their sincere talent for innovation. Composed mostly between January 2020 and February 2021, each track showcases the group’s versatility and range. Our choice cut from Better Days is “Appellation Spring,” the mini-suite-like composition that takes the listener on a journey through brooding and atmospheric soundscapes before building up to an energetic eruption reminiscent of classic progressive rock songs. Throughout the track, swirling pianos and sweeping horns enhance the emotional power of each turn.

Listen to “Appellation Spring” via the player below. Mr. Chair’s new album, Better Days, was released on March 3. Launch it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

