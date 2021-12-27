Song of the Day: Miles Davis, “Tutu”

Legendary peace crusader Desmond Tutu passed away on December 26 in Cape Town, South Africa. He was 90. Tutu played a huge role in the opposition of apartheid in South Africa. For this, he received a Nobel Prize for Peace in 1984. Miles Davis named his 1984 album Tutu, widely regarded as his last game-changer record, in his honor. The record was definitely politically-charged and inspired by the situation in South Africa at the time. Speaking about the title track, Davis said: “I wrote [it] because I was reading about Desmond Tutu and his work, and at the time, we were mostly hearing only about Nelson Mandela. So, I wanted to highlight Bishop Tutu too because my grandfather was also an Episcopal bishop.”

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!