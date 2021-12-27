Song of the Day: Miles Davis, “Tutu”

Legendary peace crusader Desmond Tutu passed away on December 26 in Cape Town, South Africa. He was 90. Tutu played a huge role in the opposition of apartheid in South Africa. For this, he received a Nobel Prize for Peace in 1984. Miles Davis named his 1984 album Tutu, widely regarded as his last game-changer record, in his honor. The record was definitely politically-charged and inspired by the situation in South Africa at the time. Speaking about the title track, Davis said: “I wrote [it] because I was reading about Desmond Tutu and his work, and at the time, we were mostly hearing only about Nelson Mandela. So, I wanted to highlight Bishop Tutu too because my grandfather was also an Episcopal bishop.”

