Song of the Day: Miles Davis Quintet – “Footprints”

On this day (October 24) in 1966, trumpeter Miles Davis began the recording session for Miles Smiles, his sophomore album with his now-famous Second Great Quintet, which featured saxophonist Wayne Shorter, pianist Herbie Hancock, bassist Ron Carter, and drummer Tony Williams. The album was famous for its captivating repertoire, with several of the tracks going on to become essentials of the Miles Davis canon. “Footprints,” a tune originally composed by Shorter and included on the saxophonist’s album Adam’s Apple, was an immediate standout, with a kinetic bassline and gliding melody that seemed perfectly suited to Davis’ laid-back, reticent style. We’re happy to present it as our Song of the Day.