On this day (September 10) in 1956, Miles Davis recorded a version of “Round Midnight” with John Coltrane as part of the trumpeter’s iconic album Round About Midnight, which was released on Columbia in 1957. It was his first album for the label. Also included on this timeless record was drummer Philly Joe Jones, pianist Red Garland and bassist Paul Chambers, all of whom would become members of his Miles’ First Great Quintet.