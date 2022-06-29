Song of the Day: Michael J Thomas, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”

Billboard-charting artist Michael J Thomas has shared a powerful take on the Tears for Fears smash hit, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” The enduring 1985 Cold War anthem continues to resonate to this day and the Russian President’s recent all-out military invasion of Ukraine has particularly brought it back into the cultural conversation.

Thomas co-produced the track with Carl Griffin, and the two also co-created an emotionally impactful newsreel-style video for it, juxtaposing images of Ukrainians impacted by the war, speeches from Putin and Zelensky, and hopeful messages of support from around the world. In addition, all proceeds from the single will benefit the Relief Fund for Ukrainian Musicians, which provides financial support to the musicians of Ukraine, with a primary focus on musicians from areas that have been most affected by the war.

Watch it via the player below.

On his version of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” Thomas showcases two sides of his artistic talents, complementing his lead vocals with a prominent saxophone solo. Enriching the experience, a powerful trumpet solo by the legendary Randy Brecker.

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is the third single from Thomas’ upcoming EP, Outside the Door, scheduled for release later this year. The EP will aim to break new grounds in the smooth jazz genre as the first original recording to utilize and be mixed with the revolutionary and immersive Dolby Atmos technology, which allows sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects. Outside the Door will be released in its entirety first to all platforms that support Dolby Atmos, including Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon.

About the track, Thomas tells us via an official statement: “I’m an 80’s kid and I have always loved this song. After rehearsing it with my band at Seabreeze Jazz Festival in 2021 it was decided to record a cover of it for my Outside The Door EP. I was more than thrilled when I learned Randy Brecker agreed to lend his talent to the track. Although the original intention was self-serving just because I love this song, I hope with its repurposed intent that its release to the world can be used to promote awareness and raise funds for musicians in Ukraine.”

