Song of the Day: Miami Saxophone Quartet – “Still Crazy After All These Years”

Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, was born on this day in Belgium in 1814. His trademark instrument has become a leading voice in jazz and popular music the world over. Too bad the same can’t be said for the saxotromba, saxhorn or saxtuba.

Today’s Song of the Day features nothing but sax. It’s the Miami Sax Quartet — featuring Ed Calle, Gary Keller, Gary Lindsay, Mike Brignola — with their fabulous rendition of Paul Simon’s “Still Crazy After All These Years.” Mr. Sax, we’re still crazy about you, too.