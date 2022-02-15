Song of the Day: Melissa Aldana, “12 Stars”

Saxophonist/composer Melissa Aldana has shared the title track from her Blue Note debut, 12 Stars, featuring her quintet and produced by guitarist Julian Lage. The album is inspired by the symbols and tradition of tarot, and its title refers to the twelve stars that adorn The Emperess, a symbol of creation. On this track, the Santiago-born, Brooklyn-based artist says that it was “is the last on the album but the first one I started writing during the beginning of my process. I finished its composition a year later in March 2021. To me, finishing this tune also meant the closure of a period in my life because, as the legend goes, a phoenix obtains new life by rising from the ashes of its predecessor.” 12 Stars is available March 4 and you can pre-order it HERE.

Featured photo by Eduardo Pavez Goye.

