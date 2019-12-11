Song of the Day: McCoy Tyner – “Passion Dance”

Pianist McCoy Tyner was born on this day (December 11) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1938. He turns 81 today. A longtime member of John Coltrane’s classic quartet — appearing on the inimitable albums Coltrane’s Sound, My Favorite Things and A Love Supreme — Tyner also has a prolific solo career that spans some 40 years and more than 70 albums as a leader. Known for his powerful sound and percussive left-hand comping, Tyner possesses an instantly identifiable sound and remains one of the most one of the true innovators of his instrument. Our Song of the Day is “Passion Dance,” a Tyner composition from his 1967 album The Real McCoy. Hear the genius at work.