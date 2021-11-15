Song of the Day: Max Roach and M’Boom, “Epistrophy”

In 1970, drum legend Max Roach founded M’Boom, an ensemble made up entirely of a wide range of percussive instruments, including drums, bells, gongs, vibes, marimba, timpani and more. Together, they specialized in performing new and unique arrangements of classic compositions. Their music was often surprisingly refined and perfectly showcased in what is perhaps best showcased on their explosive, eponymous 1980 Columbia record. One of the highlights of its colorful set is a particularly exciting take on the Thelonious Monk and Kenny Clarke classic, “Epistrophy,” which you can hear via the player below.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!