Song of the Day: Max Roach and M’Boom, “Epistrophy”

In 1970, drum legend Max Roach founded M’Boom, an ensemble made up entirely of a wide range of percussive instruments, including drums, bells, gongs, vibes, marimba, timpani and more. Together, they specialized in performing new and unique arrangements of classic compositions. Their music was often surprisingly refined and perfectly showcased in what is perhaps best showcased on their explosive, eponymous 1980 Columbia record. One of the highlights of its colorful set is a particularly exciting take on the Thelonious Monk and Kenny Clarke classic, “Epistrophy,” which you can hear via the player below.

