Song of the Day: Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric, “The Chicken”

Saxophonist Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric pay tribute to the illustrious career of trombonist Tom “Bones” Malone via a live program of soul-oriented album of cover material, Live at the Bop Stop!

Matthew Alec is rapidly making a name for himself as an emerging talent in the jazz scene. As a saxophonist, he has captivated audiences over the past few years through his remarkable collaborations with renowned artists like Victor Wooten, Ray “Futureman” Wooten and Steve Turre. Additionally, he has had the privilege of opening for A-list acts like Earth, Wind and Fire, Incubis and the Average White Band. In 2021, Alec made his mark as a bandleader with his debut studio album, Cleveland Time, which helped introduce his ensemble, The Soul Electric. The album garnered significant attention, landing on national college radio charts and receiving much recognition from international publications.

With their latest release, Live at the Bop Stop!, Alec and The Soul Electric continue to showcase their dynamic versatility. This album marks their first full-length live recording and impressively demonstrates the prowess of their exceptional lineup of instrumentalists, among whom feature the talents of Tom “Bones” Malone. Temporarily deviating from the jazz-funk originals of their previous outings, Alec and his band pay homage to the illustrious career of the esteemed trombonist and former musical director of Saturday Night live. Alex expressed his joy and deep honor to collaborate with a legend like Malone: “It was definitely one of the highlights of my career so far.”

Recorded at Cleveland’s renowned Bop Stop jazz club, Live at the Bop Stop! is an exhilarating collection, brimming with infectious grooves and impressive solos. Among the many standout moments is their fiery rendition of “The Chicken,” which we have selected as our Song of the Day. Originally composed by Pee Wee Ellis and famously associated with jazz bassist Jaco Pastorius, this beloved classic serves as a splendid platform for showcasing the band members’ remarkable chemistry. Give it a listen via the player below and experience the energy for yourself.

Matthew Alec and the Soul Electric’s new album, Live from the Bop Stop!, is available now. Launch it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

