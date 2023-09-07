Song of the Day: Matt Von Roderick, “Fly Me to the Moon”

Matt Von Roderick showcases an explorative and idiosyncratic approach to interpreting classics with his unique take on “Fly Me to the Moon” from his latest album, Celestial Heart.

Matt Von Roderick, a virtuoso trumpeter and vocalist, is renowned for his unique musical style that effortlessly blends timeless, lush tones with daring experimentation. He embodies the spirit of exploration intrinsic to jazz’s tradition and its continuous evolution as an art form. His latest album, Celestial Heart, provides a glimpse into his artistic persona, marked by a fervent passion for crafting sonic soundscapes and dreamscapes. To achieve this, Von Roderick draws upon his vocal interpretation and trumpet playing skills, while experimenting with multiphonics, loops and washes of sound, enhancing the music’s atmospheric quality and providing an immersive experience for the listener.

There’s also room for him on Celestial Heart to pay homage to some enduring classics, including on its opening track, “Fly Me to the Moon,” our Song of the Day, which you can hear via the player below. Originally penned by Bart Howard and famously immortalized by Frank Sinatra, in a recent discussion on the JAZZIZ Podcast, Von Roderick shared his insights on this track, revealing how he applied “an exploratory modal approach [to it], which really modernizes it in a really cool way.”

Watch the official video for “Fly Me to the Moon” by Matt Von Roderick via the player below. His new album, Celestial Heart, is available now. Order it here.

eatured photo by Chiyako Sky Asaba.

