Song of the Day: Matt Bianco, “Whose Side Are You On?”

British band Matt Bianco spearheaded the sophisti-pop genre of the ’80s. This was a chart-friendly style of music that integrated elements of jazz and soul, made prominent use of synthesizers and took full advantage of the modern production techniques of the time. Their hit song “Whose Side Are You On?” from the 1984 album of the same name became a hit song and is one of the most representative compositions of this specific subgenre. Whose Side Are You On? was also the only album to feature the band’s original lineup with keyboardist/producer Danny White and vocalists Basia Trzetrzelewska and Mark Reilly. Shortly after its release, Trzetrzelewska and White split from the group and focused on the former’s international solo career.

