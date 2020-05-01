Song of the Day: Marshal Herridge, “HerridgeIn”

Having completed his master’s degree in jazz performance at Montreal’s McGill University, brilliant newcomer Marshal Herridge showcases his talents as a bassist, bandleader and composer with a thrilling “first chapter.” His aptly titled debut album, Chapter One, is a collection of original compositions, partly paying homage to his heroes Scott LaFaro and Paul Chambers. The program opens with “HerridgeIn,” a vibrant exploration of the traditional straight-ahead hard bop idiom that brims with fiery exuberance. The piece also allows plenty of room for each musician of his quartet to shine, with Herridge directing traffic on bowed bass and taking a stellar, swinging solo of his own.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.