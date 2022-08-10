Song of the Day: Markus Burger, “Daybreak”

Markus Burger offers an exploration of one of the European capitals of music par excellence.

For years, German-born, Los Angeles-based concert pianist/composer/educator Markus Burger has been developing a unique sound all his own. That sound draws from a wide range of musical influences, including Johann Sebastian Bach, Keith Jarrett, Thelonious Monk, Esbjorn Svensson and beyond. The evolution of this sound has been captured over the course of his fifteen recordings in a wide range of contexts. The latest of these is a recorded solo piano showcase, The Vienna Sessions, released earlier this year. The album features 16 original compositions inspired by the magical city of Vienna, Austria. Specifically, these tracks were recorded over a two-day period in 2019 at the fabled Bosendorfer piano showroom, the world’s oldest pianos store and a major artists’ meeting place located in the heart of the city.

The Vienna Sessions opens with “Daybreak,” which you can hear via the player below, is a calm exploration in piano over a soaring backdrop of cinematic string effects that you can hear via the player below. With its glimmering swirls and scintillating flickers, it represents the hopeful promise of a brand new day. It also serves as the perfect prelude to the record’s musical stroll through Vienna that, after all, is one of the musical capitals of the world, having been the birthplace and spiritual hometown to many of the greatest European classical composers. “Vienna has been my favorite European city for a long time,” shares Burgers via an official statement. “I found my time in Vienna relaxing, inspiring and deeply spiritual. I hope you, the listener, will enjoy the music as much as I enjoyed playing it.”

Markus Burger’s The Vienna Sessions was released on February 4 via Challenge Records and you can order it HERE.