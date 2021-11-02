Song of the Day: Makaya McCraven, “Black Rhythm Happening”

Drummer/producer/beat scientist Makaya McCraven has shared his funk remake of the title track of “Black Rhythm Happening,” the title track of a 1969 album by trumpeter and Sun Ra associate Eddie Gale. This is the fourth and final single from his forthcoming remix album, Deciphering the Message. Due out on November 19, the album finds him putting a modern bounce on Blue Note classics, including music by Art Blake, Horace Silver and Hank Mobley, among others. “I always want to make music that will connect with people in one way, where it makes them nod or feel something or transport them somewhere,” says McCraven via a press release. “I also hope this makes them check out the source of this music.” Pre-order Deciphering the Message here.

Featured photo by Nolis Anderson.

