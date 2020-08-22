Song of the Day: Maggie Herron – “In Case of Love”

Maggie Herron, “In Case of Love,” Your Refrain (Herron Song)

In April 2020, Hawaii-based vocalist and songwriter Maggie Herron lost her daughter, Dawn, in a bicycle accident. The mother-and-daughter team had shared writing credits on 19 compositions that have appeared on Herron’s albums, including her latest release, Your Refrain. Devastated by the loss, Herron nonetheless pressed on with the recording, begun earlier this year, as both a form of therapy as well as a tribute to Dawn. The coronavirus lockdown presented another challenge. Herron sent tracks to collaborators including pianists Larry Goldings and Bill Cunliffe, guitarist Larry Koonse and saxophonist Bob Sheppard, who added their contributions from a distance. Pianist Geoffrey Keezer and vocalist Gillian Margot wrote the arrangement for the clever Herron-and-Herron-penned “In Case of Love.” Margot and Brandon Winbush lend chiming harmony vocals and Koonse provides jazzy guitar lines. “Hold on tight, come straight home/Do it right, just stay calm,” Herron sings. “Study hard, keep a spare/With your mom, in case of love,” Herron sings, the charming song taking on added poignancy with Dawn’s passing.