Song of the Day: Louis Armstrong, “We Have All the Time in the World”

Louis Armstrong’s “We Have All the Time in the World” is heard nine minutes into the new 007 feature, No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig. The song was originally composed by film composer John Barry with lyrics by Hal David and became a late-life hit for Satchmo. It originally appeared in a previous James Bond film, 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, where the lead was played by George Lazenby in his sole turn as the world-renowned fictional spy. It also has a life of its own, as a timeless and beloved Valentine’s Day favorite. Revisit it via the player below.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.