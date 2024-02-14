Song of the Day: Lizz Wright, “Your Love”

Lizz Wright’s new single embodies the pure joy of dancing to summon and embrace the grief of loved ones lost

Celebrated vocalist Lizz Wright is gearing up for the release of Shadow on April 12, marking her debut studio album under her Blues & Greens label, dedicated to nurturing sustainable and fulfilling careers for artists. Drawing from her rich 20-year legacy in contemporary American music, Wright’s latest offering will feature five original compositions alongside interpretations of cherished classics from some of her favourite artists and inspirations.

Providing a glimpse of the album’s essence, Wright recently shared its second single, “Your Love,” our Song of the Day, an empowering anthem co-penned by Wright and Jack DeBoe, and features special guests Meshell Ndegeocello on bass and Brandee Younger on harp. Described via a press release as embodying the pure joy of dancing to summon and embrace the grief of loved ones lost, echoing the faith of Wright’s upbringing, the song is driven by a driven by a propulsive drum beat by Deantoni Parks, underlining Ndegeocello’s nuanced bass groove.

Listen to “Your Love” by Lizz Wright via the player below. Her new album, Shadow, will be released on April 12 via Blues & Greens. Order it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

