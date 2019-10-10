Song of the Day: Lisa Addeo – “Listen To This”

Lisa Addeo is a pianist, vocalist and composer whose music is in constant rotation on such programs as Music Choice’s Smooth Jazz channel and Sirius XM’s Siriusly Sinatra and Holiday Traditions channels. She’s comfortable playing and singing many different styles, from contemporary and smooth jazz to pop and the Great American Songbook. On her new album, Listen To This, she delivers a colorful mosaic of cool jazz grooves. Produced by chart-topping Smooth Jazz guitarist Nils, the album also includes exciting contributions by Adam Hawley, Jeff Ryan, Steve Cole and Johnny Britt. We’re happy to present the album’s title track as our Song of the Day.

Addeo has been generating some serious acclaim for Listen To This. Don Was, president of Blue Note Records, says, “Lisa did a great job on her new album. It fits in really well with the most successful albums in the Smooth Jazz field. My compliments.”

From intimate supper clubs to Radio City Music Hall and every type of venue across America and in Europe, Addeo’s music touches audiences of all sizes: “I adore playing live,” she says. “As my music fills the room, the audiences fill my heart.” Whether you are seeking Smooth Jazz music, music from the Great American Songbook, piano instrumentals or ethereal meditative music, Addeo offers something for every mood.