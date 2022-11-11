Song of the Day: Leo P, “Cold Duck Time”

Leo P continues to “make jazz danceable again” and pays tribute to Eddie Harris with a fresh take on “Cold Duck Time,” featured on his debut solo album.

Powerhouse baritone saxophonist Leo P has been making waves and turning heads, whether performing alongside the likes of Beyoncé and the Dixie Chicks or touring extensively with his incendiary ensemble, Too Many Zooz. His performances are quite renowned for their high-energy dancing, theatrics, and sound effects. His studio albums aim to replicate the energy of his live sets. Leo P’s personal mission is to make jazz danceable again. As he puts it via a press release: “I want to bring the party back to jazz. I want to make people dance. I want to wear badass suits and look cool as hell and present something special to people that they will always remember!” This mission is as clear as ever on his recently-released solo debut album, Comin’ Up Aces.

The record finds the saxophonist joined by special guests Richard Elliot, Stanton Moore and Eric ‘Benny’ Bloom, as he continues to rock the world on a lively jazz-funk program of originals and covers, paying tribute to some of his musical heroes and influences. Among them, is soul-jazz pioneer Eddie Harris, whom he honors via a fresh and unique take on his rock-influenced standard “Cold Duck Time,” which you can listen to via the player below. Speaking of Harris, Leo P says via an official statement: “He’s one of my favorites. There are many great players who influenced me and Eddie Harris is one of those people. He showed me that there don’t need to be many changes; I love to groove! I’m glad I studied bebop and harmony because it is a great foundation but it’s okay to play over two chords.”

Leo P’s debut solo album, Comin’ Up Aces, was released on November 4 via Shanachie and you can order it HERE.

Featured photo by Justin Borucki.