Song of the Day: Leigh Pilzer, “SKCC”

Saxophonist Leigh Pilzer showcases her latest project, Leigh Pilzer’s Seven Pointed Stars, and offers a heartfelt tribute to resilience and life’s challenges on her latest album, Beatin’ the Odds.

Saxophonist Leigh Pilzer is a sought-after composer, arranger, bandleader and educator, known for her captivating compositions performed by ensembles nationwide. Her debut album for Strange Woman Records, Beatin’ the Odds, showcases her talent with a collection of all but one original pieces, ranging from traditional swinging tunes to more contemporary and introspective works. Pilzer leads her latest project, Leigh Pilzer’s Seven Pointed Star, and the music is arranged for trumpet, alto saxophone, trombone, bari/bass clarinet, piano, bass and drums. The album, influenced and inspired by her journey, including battling cancer in 2017 and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, is a heartfelt tribute to resilience and life’s challenges. Setting the stage is the opening track, “SKCC,” paying a rhythmic and melodic homage to Billy Strayhorn’s “Upper Manhattan Group,” with “SKCC” representing the Sidney Kimmel Center, where Pilzer underwent diagnosis, surgery and treatment.

Listen to “SKCC” by Leigh Pilzer via the player below. Leigh Pilzer’s Seven Pointed Star’s latest album, Beatin’ the Odds, is available now via Strange Woman Records. Launch it here.

Featured photo by Suzette Niess.

