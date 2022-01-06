Song of the Day: Laboratorium, “Pięciobój Nowoczesny (Modern Pentathlon)”

Jazz fusion group Laboratorium was largely made up of adventurous, self-taught musicians and are often referred to as the Polish answer of Weather Report. Their most acclaimed and best-known album is Modern Pentathlon, released in 1976. The record found them leaning heavily towards jazz-rock but also allowed plenty of room for spacey and abstract experimentation. For example, its centerpiece 20-minute title suite is a psychedelic split between fiery improvisation and tightly structured musicianship.

