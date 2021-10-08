Song of the Day: Konstrukt and Thurston Moore, “Sis”

Turkish freeform group Konstrukt have collaborated with some of the world’s greatest improvisers today and have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in creative music. Turkish Belly, released earlier this year, documents their explosive live encounter with indie rock icon and Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore. Recorded in Instanbul on February 2020, Turkish Belly features hard-driving grooves and distorted walls of sound constructed from a wide range of influences, including a fair share of Turkish folk music, as heard on the LP’s second track “Sis.” Order Turkish Belly here.

