Song of the Day: Kirk Whalum, “All I Want for Christmas”

How Does Christmas Sound? is Kirk Whalum’s second holiday-themed album. Released on September 10 via Artistry/Mack Avenue, it finds the GRAMMY-winning saxophonist exploring a more spiritual, introspective sound for Christmas, acknowledging the melancholy that often accompanies the Yuletide and the faith that is so central to his own celebrations. His forlorn treatment of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” is perhaps the album’s most unexpected track. Whalum’s reverently slow version becomes a song of faith, directed to the saxophonist’s savior rather than a Yuletide lover. Order How Does Christmas Sound? Here.

