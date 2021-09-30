Song of the Day: Kirk Whalum, “All I Want for Christmas”

How Does Christmas Sound? is Kirk Whalum’s second holiday-themed album. Released on September 10 via Artistry/Mack Avenue, it finds the GRAMMY-winning saxophonist exploring a more spiritual, introspective sound for Christmas, acknowledging the melancholy that often accompanies the Yuletide and the faith that is so central to his own celebrations. His forlorn treatment of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” is perhaps the album’s most unexpected track. Whalum’s reverently slow version becomes a song of faith, directed to the saxophonist’s savior rather than a Yuletide lover. Order How Does Christmas Sound? Here.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!