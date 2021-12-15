Song of the Day: Kenny G, “Legacy” feat. “The Sound” of Stan Getz

Kenny G has released his first album in six years, New Standards, via Concord Jazz. “The jazz community is gonna hate it,” said the saxophonist. “And that doesn’t concern me.” Indeed, Kenny G may be one of the best-selling and successful instrumentalists of recent memory. However, he remains a deeply polarising figure. New Standards draws inspiration from the ballads of the ’50s and ’60s. While some of its tracks share a title with some of jazz’s most beloved compositions, including “Milestones” and “Blue Skies,” they are originals. Among the most intriguing tracks is “Legacy,” which features “The Sound” of saxophonist Stan Getz. The track was achieved with authorized sample programming by Jochem van der Saag, which makes use of sample notes to create a brand new melody that Getz never played before. No doubt, many will find this experiment controversial. Which side are you on?

