Song of the Day: Kendrick Scott Oracle, “Voices”

In 2018, drummer/bandleader Kendrick Scott released A Wall Becomes a Bridge with his acclaimed longtime working group Oracle. The record aimed to represent both the communal and personal processes of healing. It was, in fact, inspired by both the tumultuous political situation as well as the period of self-doubt Scott found himself having to overcome around the time of its recording. “Voices,” featuring Derrick Hodge, is one of the most introspective tracks on A Wall Becomes a Bridge. It is defined by a peaceful and soothing sound, which gradually builds up to a liberating crescendo that appears to represent an overcoming of barriers.

