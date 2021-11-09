Song of the Day: Keith Jarrett and Charlie Haden, “Body and Soul”

Pianist Keith Jarrett and bassist Charlie Haden reunited during the making of a 2009 documentary about the latter and the following year, released an intimate duo recording that shares some affinities with Jarrett’s beloved 1998 solo album, The Melody At Night, With You. Jasmine from 2010 finds the two master improvisers sharing a telepathic understanding on a number of standards and classic compositions, including a take on Johnny Green’s “Body and Soul.” As Jarrett explained in the liner notes: “This is spontaneous music made on the spot without any preparation save our dedication throughout our lives that we won’t accept a substitute.”

